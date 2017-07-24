TPM News

Trump FBI Pick Represented Christie A Year Before Retainer Agreement Signed

PIN-IT
AP
By Associated Press Published July 24, 2017 2:03 pm
Views

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Records show that President Donald Trump’s pick to run the FBI represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for nearly a year before a mandatory retainer agreement was signed.

WNYC-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2tTJuoj ) that Christopher Wray began representing Christie in September 2014 during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation. The formal agreement wasn’t approved until August 2015.

A spokesman for the state attorney general’s office said it had no comment. Wray didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Wray’s firm, Atlanta-based King & Spalding, has been paid $2.1 million since Christie hired him in 2014.

Wray held the governor’s cellphone that contained about a dozen text messages that he exchanged with a former staffer during a legislative hearing.

Three former Christie aides were convicted or pleaded guilty. Christie was not charged.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

In Rare Public Appearance, Kushner Says He ‘Did Not Collude With Russia’ (VIDEO) 21 minutes ago

Shortly after testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his contacts with Russia, Jared...

GOP Rep: Fight To Fix O'Care Is Women's Fault, Could Be Solved With A Gun Duel 22 minutes ago

A Republican House member thinks the GOP women of the Senate are to blame for...

GOP Rep. Uses Audio Of Baseball Practice Shooting In Senate Ad (VIDEO) 23 minutes ago

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Monday released a new television ad for his U.S....

Wyden Calls For Kushner To Testify In Open Session Of Senate Intel Committee about 1 hours ago

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) on Monday called for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law...

Trump Tells AP Reporter Asking About O'Care Repeal Effort: 'Quiet' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday scolded an Associated Press reporter who asked about the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.