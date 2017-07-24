Trump FBI Pick Represented Christie A Year Before Retainer Agreement Signed

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Records show that President Donald Trump’s pick to run the FBI represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for nearly a year before a mandatory retainer agreement was signed.

WNYC-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2tTJuoj ) that Christopher Wray began representing Christie in September 2014 during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation. The formal agreement wasn’t approved until August 2015.

A spokesman for the state attorney general’s office said it had no comment. Wray didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Wray’s firm, Atlanta-based King & Spalding, has been paid $2.1 million since Christie hired him in 2014.

Wray held the governor’s cellphone that contained about a dozen text messages that he exchanged with a former staffer during a legislative hearing.

Three former Christie aides were convicted or pleaded guilty. Christie was not charged.