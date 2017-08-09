TPM News

Trump’s Old Home Airbnb Listing: ‘Great Companion For Watching Fox News’

PIN-IT
Kathy Willens/AP
By Associated Press Published August 9, 2017 11:54 am
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — Want to live like a Trump? Now’s your chance: The president’s New York City boyhood home is on Airbnb.

The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is being offered for $725 a night. The listing says the house has five bedrooms and sleeps up to 20.

The amenities include a giant cutout of President Donald Trump in the living room. The listing calls it “a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night.”

Smoking, pets and parties are no-nos.

Newsday reports that the principal of Paramount Realty USA, Misha Hagani, confirmed the listing’s authenticity.

Paramount auctioned the house to an unidentified buyer in March for $2.14 million.

Hagani says he can’t disclose whether the home was placed on Airbnb by the property owner or by a leaseholder.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: European Officials Have Choice Words For Obama-'Obsessed' Trump 24 minutes ago

European government officials and diplomats mock and criticize President Donald Trump's policy and rhetoric...

WSJ Editorial Board Goes After Steve Bannon 49 minutes ago

The Wall Street Journal editorial board took aim at the Trump White House on...

Trump Aide Swings At McConnell's 'Excuses' For Failed O'Care Repeal about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s social media director on Wednesday took aim at Senate Majority Leader...

GOP Sen. Warns Trump Needs Congress' Approval For Preemptive Strike On NK about 1 hours ago

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) on Tuesday evening warned that President Donald Trump would need approval...

Report: Trump Camp Hands Over 20K Pages Of Docs Related To Russia Probe about 2 hours ago

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has turned over more than 20,000 pages of documents the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.