Trump Calls Pena Nieto A ‘Friend,’ Maintains He ‘Absolutely’ Wants Mexico To Pay For Wall

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — President Donald Trump is hailing Mexico’s president as his “friend” in their first face-to-face meeting.

Trump met with President Enrique Pena Nieto on the sidelines of an international summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday.

Pena Nieto was scheduled to be among Trump’s first international White House guests but abruptly canceled the visit after a public spat over Trump’s proposed border wall.

Trump maintains that he will build the border wall to keep drugs and criminals out of the U.S. — although those plans still remain unclear. He said Friday that he “absolutely” wants Mexico to pay for the wall.

Pena Nieto insists Mexico will not pay for the wall.

Trump said, “it’s great to be with my friend the president of Mexico”

Pena Nieto said he hopes to continue a “flowing dialogue.”