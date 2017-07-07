TPM News

Trump Calls Pena Nieto A ‘Friend,’ Maintains He ‘Absolutely’ Wants Mexico To Pay For Wall

PIN-IT
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
By Associated Press Published July 7, 2017 9:58 am
Views

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — President Donald Trump is hailing Mexico’s president as his “friend” in their first face-to-face meeting.

Trump met with President Enrique Pena Nieto on the sidelines of an international summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday.

Pena Nieto was scheduled to be among Trump’s first international White House guests but abruptly canceled the visit after a public spat over Trump’s proposed border wall.

Trump maintains that he will build the border wall to keep drugs and criminals out of the U.S. — although those plans still remain unclear. He said Friday that he “absolutely” wants Mexico to pay for the wall.

Pena Nieto insists Mexico will not pay for the wall.

Trump said, “it’s great to be with my friend the president of Mexico”

Pena Nieto said he hopes to continue a “flowing dialogue.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Fox Business' Charles Payne Suspended After Harassment Allegations, Probe 18 minutes ago

Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne was suspended Thursday while the network’s parent company, 21st...

Trump Breaks Tradition, Skips Warsaw Ghetto Visit And Angers Polish Jews 40 minutes ago

Every U.S. president since Jimmy Carter has visited the Warsaw Ghetto Memorial during visits to...

Ted Cruz Jumps On The Repeal And Delay Train about 1 hours ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Thursday backed a plan endorsed by President Donald Trump...

Man Armed With Knives Attempts To Reach Ivanka In Trump Tower about 1 hours ago

A middle-aged Bronx man, armed with throwing knives and a bullet proof vest, was...

Reports: Foreign Hackers Breached Nuclear Facilities In US about 2 hours ago

Hackers have targeted the computer networks of companies that run nuclear power plants and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.