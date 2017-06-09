Trump Tweets Support For Banking Bill To Dismantle Financial Regulations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is voicing his support for a House Republican vote to overturn many of the financial regulations set up after the 2008 financial crisis.

The House voted 233-186 Thursday without a single Democratic vote for a bill to undo much of the Dodd-Frank banking law. House Financial Services Committee chairman Jeb Hensarling of Texas says the bill would make it easier for consumers to borrow. Democrats say it would promote risky lending practices that could hurt the economy.

Trump said on Twitter Friday, “Congratulations to Jeb Hensarling & Republicans on successful House vote to repeal major parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law. GROWTH!”