TPM News

Trump Against The World: All Nations But U.S. Back Climate Agreement At G20

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Associated Press Published July 8, 2017 10:17 am
Views

HAMBURG, Germany (AP)—German Chancellor Angela Merkel says 19 members of the Group of 20 have reaffirmed the Paris climate accord as “irreversible.”

Merkel said Saturday that the summit’s final statement “takes account” of the U.S. position rejecting the climate deal.

That leaves the United States as the odd one out after President Donald Trump announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement. The Paris accord aims to lower emissions of the greenhouse gases scientists say cause global warming.

Merkel called the U.S. position “regrettable.”

Officials did reach a common statement including Trump about the other contentious issue at the summit, trade.

The statement retains the G-20’s longstanding rejection of protectionism. But it also acknowledged that trade must be mutually beneficial and that countries can use “legitimate” trade defenses to protect workers and industries against being taken advantage of by trade partners.

At 2 p.m. local time, President Vladimir Putin said Russia will meet its obligations under the Paris climate agreement.

Speaking at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Putin said that “we honor the Paris agreement.” He added that Russia has made decisions related to the implementation of the deal and intends to implement them.

Macron hailed Putin’s pledge as “very important.”

Russia, the world’s fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, was among the 195 countries that signed the 2015 Paris agreement but it delayed its ratification for at least two years.

Russia’s carbon emissions reduction goals are very modest, and it also insisted that it be given the maximum potential credit for carbon adsorbed out of the atmosphere by vast Siberian forests.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Did Sarah Palin Really Reference White Supremacy On Twitter? (Probably Not) about 17 hours ago

The Twittersphere's collective ears perked up Friday at a tweet from former vice presidential...

WaPo: FBI Investigated Allegations That Bobby Knight Groped Women At NGA about 18 hours ago

The FBI and U.S. Army investigated allegations that Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight...

Dem Senators Condemn Trump’s Handling Of Hacking Talk With Putin about 18 hours ago

Responding to statements from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that President Donald Trump and...

GOP Senator: Cruz Proposal May Gut Pre-Existing Conditions Protections about 18 hours ago

A Senate Republican who, so far, has not been seen as a stick in...

What Russian Hacking? Tillerson Says Trump Is Focused On Moving Forward about 20 hours ago

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin had a “very robust and lengthy exchange”...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.