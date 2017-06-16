TPM News

Trump Administration Revokes Program To Protect Immigrant Parents

PIN-IT
Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly participates in a moderated discussion with Director of the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security Frank Cilluffo at George Washington University in Washington, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By ALICIA A. CALDWELL Published June 16, 2017 9:15 am
Views
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has canceled a never-implemented Obama-era immigration program intended to protect parents of U.S. citizens from deportation, fulfilling one of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly revoked the memo creating the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans program. The program was created by President Barack Obama in 2014 to protect people living in the United States illegally who have children who are U.S. citizens or legal residents. They would have been kept safe from deportation and provided with renewable work permits.

The program was blocked by a federal judge in Texas after 26 states sued. Republicans saw it as a “backdoor amnesty” and argued that Obama overstepped his authority by protecting a specific class of immigrants living in the United States illegally.

While announcing the end of that program late Thursday, the Homeland Security Department said another program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation will remain in effect, though it did not say for how long. Trump had also pledged to “immediately” cancel that program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. But, so far, most immigrants protected by the effort have not been targeted by stepped-up efforts to find and deport immigrants living in the country illegally.

DACA was created five years ago and, as of March 31, has protected 787,000 young immigrants, according to government data.

The protection program for parents, like the one for young immigrants, was created with a policy memo, not by legislation. Both programs required that participants meet certain conditions, including not having a history of serious crimes.

Arrests of immigrants in the interior of the country have increased under the Trump administration, but deportations are slightly down as fewer people have been caught crossing the Mexican border into the United States illegally.

Trump has made immigration enforcement a top priority and has vowed to continue a crackdown on those living in the U.S. illegally and those trying to sneak into the country.

But he’s taken a softer line on the program affecting young immigrants, who are sometimes referred to as “Dreamers.” In an Associated Press interview in April, Trump said his administration is “not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals” and that “The dreamers should rest easy.”

___

Follow Alicia A. Caldwell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/acaldwellap

US revokes blocked program to protect immigrant parents

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schumer Tells 'Mitch': Come To All-Senators Meeting To Discuss Health Bill about 2 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to an...

Special Counsel Has Hired 13 Lawyers, 'With Several More In The Pipeline' about 2 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller has hired 13 lawyers for his probe of Russian meddling in the...

Conway: If I Were Killed, 'Half of Twitter Would Explode In Applause' about 3 hours ago

White House aide Kellyanne Conway urged reflection on Friday about the coarseness of political...

Trump Confirms He's Under Investigation, Blames Unnamed Person about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump admitted to being under investigation Friday, in a perplexing tweet that...

Reports: Trump Transition Team Told To Save Russia-Related Documents about 5 hours ago

A lawyer for President Donald Trump's transition team told transition and campaign officials to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.