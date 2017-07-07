TPM News

Trump Administration Appoints Former US Ambassador To NATO As Envoy For Ukraine Negotiations

PIN-IT
Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel
By JOSH LEDERMAN and MATTHEW LEE Published July 7, 2017 3:42 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moving closer to taking a more direct role in European-led efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, the Trump administration on Friday appointed a former U.S. ambassador to NATO as special envoy for resolving the crisis.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who will visit Kiev this weekend, named Kurt Volker as special representative for Ukraine negotiations. In that job, Volker will oversee U.S. efforts to press Ukraine and Russia to fully comply with the Minsk Agreement, which lays out a roadmap for reducing tensions in Ukraine’s east. The accord was worked out two years ago in the capital of Belarus by the leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia but has yet to be implemented. Under the Obama administration, the U.S. had taken a hand’s-off approach to Minsk, allowing the Europeans to take the lead.

Volker, a career diplomat and Europe specialist who also worked in the White House, is close to Sen. John McCain, a prominent critic of Russia’s involvement in Ukraine and of the previous administration’s approach to that intervention. Volker currently heads the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University.

In announcing the appointment, Tillerson said Volker’s “wealth of experience makes him uniquely qualified to move this conflict in the direction of peace.” He said the U.S. remains fully committed to the Minsk agreements.

The State Department said Volker would accompany Tillerson to Kiev on Sunday and then hold regular meetings with senior Russian, German and French officials. He will “take responsibility for advancing U.S. efforts to achieve the objectives set out in the Minsk agreements,” the department said.

Tillerson had been hinting for some time that he might appoint a special envoy to deal with Ukraine, a departure from his stated goal of reducing the number of such specialty posts at the State Department.

He told Congress last month that the United States remains committed to the goals of the Minsk agreements but suggested that the U.S. was not wedded to that format.

Administration officials said this week that the parties to the Minsk accords were seeking a greater U.S. role in the process and that an appointment was likely ahead of Tillerson’s trip to Kiev. That trip follows President Donald Trump’s meeting on Friday in Germany with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian government has been fighting Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. The fighting has cost some 10,000 lives.

The 2015 Minsk Agreement, which Ukraine signed as its troops were being driven back, has greatly reduced but not stopped the fighting, while attempts to fulfill its provisions for a political settlement, including greater autonomy for the east, have failed. Known as Minsk II, it followed a cease-fire deal reached the previous year, also in Minsk.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

What Russian Hacking? Tillerson Says Trump Is Focused On Moving Forward about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin had a “very robust and lengthy exchange”...

Pence Touches Space Hardware Labeled ‘Do Not Touch’ During NASA Trip about 3 hours ago

During the Vice President’s visit to the NASA Kennedy Space Center Thursday, where he...

Podesta Hits Back At 'Whack Job' Trump Over Server Tweet: 'Get A Grip Man' about 4 hours ago

After President Donald Trump claimed Friday morning that John Podesta "refused" to give federal...

Trump To Putin During First Meeting: It's An 'Honor To Be With You' about 5 hours ago

Speaking to the press amid their first in-person meeting Friday, President Donald Trump said the...

Connecticut Man Vandalized Playground With 'Kill Trump' To Frame The Left about 5 hours ago

A West Hartford, Connecticut man admitted last month that he only scribbled seemingly anti-Trump,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.