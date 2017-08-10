TPM News

The Suspect In Car Attack Near Paris Is An Algerian National

PIN-IT
APTN
By SYLVIE CORBET Published August 10, 2017 6:45 am
Views

PARIS (AP) — A police source says the suspect in an attack on soldiers near Paris is a 37-year-old Algerian man who was legally living in France.

The man, Hamou Benlatreche, was known to French police over minor crimes but has never been convicted in court, the officer told The Associated Press Thursday. He spoke anonymously because he was not allowed to speak on an ongoing investigation.

French media, who reported the same name, say the suspect was living in the suburb of Bezons, north of Paris, where police searched a building on Wednesday night.

The suspect rammed his car into a group of soldiers Wednesday, injuring six of them. He was arrested by police following a highway manhunt and was hospitalized with bullet wounds.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dems Aim For Older Voters, Slam GOP Reps. For Trumpcare's 'Age Tax' 44 minutes ago

Democrats are making an early push for older voters in their bid to take...

North Korea Says 'Only Absolute Force' Can Work On 'Bereft Of Reason' Trump about 12 hours ago

North Korea on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's threat of "fire and fury" if the...

Suspended Fox Host Suing Reporter Who Published Sexual Harassment Claims about 13 hours ago

A reporter who published sexual harassment allegations about Fox News host Eric Bolling said...

Walmart Apologizes For 'Terrible' 'Own The School Year' Sign Above Guns about 14 hours ago

Walmart apologized Wednesday after photos surfaced on social media of a gun rack at...

Sanders: White House Briefings Likely To Remain On Camera 'For Now' about 14 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said last week that cameras will likely be...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.