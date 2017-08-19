TPM News

Suspect Arrested In Killing, Wounding Of Florida Police Officers

By Associated Press Published August 19, 2017 9:57 am
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer in Florida and the grave wounding of another officer was arrested several hours after the attack in a bar, authorities said Saturday.

Everett Miller faces a charge of first-degree murder for the killing of Officer Matthew Baxter and could face other charges for the wounding of Officer Sam Howard, said Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell at a news conference Saturday.

During a patrol of the neighborhood south of Orlando’s theme park hub late Friday, the officers got into a scuffle with Miller, who shot them, the police chief said.

The officers didn’t have an opportunity to return fire.

Sheriff’s deputies with a neighboring law enforcement agency later tracked Miller down to a bar and approached him. Miller started reaching toward his waistband when the deputies tackled and subdued him, O’Dell said.

The found a handgun and revolver on him.

“They were extremely brave and heroic actions taken by the deputies,” O’Dell said.

The police chief said Miller would be taken to jail wearing the fallen officer’s handcuffs.

Authorities originally said they believed there were four suspects, but the chief said Saturday that no other arrests are anticipated.

Separately, other two officers were injured late Friday in Jacksonville, Florida, after police responded to reports of an attempted suicide at a home where three other people were thought to be in danger. One of the officers was shot in both hands and the other was shot in the stomach.

