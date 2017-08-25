TPM News

SCOTUS To Settle Prisoner Legal Bill Dispute When Winning Civil Rights Cases

The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, as Senate Republicans work to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to take the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The Capitol is framed amid the columns of the Supreme Court building in Washington, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, as Senate Republicans work to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to take the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published August 25, 2017 1:53 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to resolve a dispute among lower courts over how much prisoners must pay their lawyers when they win civil rights lawsuits against their jailers.

The justices on Friday said they would review a ruling by the federal appeals court in Chicago that required a prisoner to pay his lawyers a quarter of the $308,000 judgment he won after being beaten by corrections officers at an Illinois prison. Other appeals courts have held that prisoners must pay up to a quarter of the judgment, giving trial judges discretion to settle on a lower percentage.

The defendants in the suits pay the rest of the lawyers’ costs.

Federal law says a portion of the judgment “not to exceed 25 percent” must go to attorney’s fees.

