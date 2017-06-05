TPM News

Supreme Court Affirms Ruling Striking Down NC Legislative Districts

PIN-IT
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for an official group portrait to include new Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, top row, far right, at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Thursday. June 1, 2017. Seated in bottom row are, from left, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Standing in top row are, from left, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published June 5, 2017 10:00 am
Views
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that struck down 28 state House and Senate districts in North Carolina because they violated the rights of black voters. But the justices rejected the court’s order to redraw the districts and hold a special election.The action by the justices Monday sends the matter back to the lower court, which could order new districts in time for the regular cycle of elections in 2018.Democrats hope new district maps will help them break the Republican stranglehold on the state legislature.

Democrats need to capture three House seats or six Senate seats currently held by Republicans to eliminate the GOP’s veto-proof majorities. That would enhance the power of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

A panel of three federal judges in North Carolina that struck down the districts as illegal racial gerrymanders had ordered the drawing of new districts in time for special elections this year. But the Supreme Court blocked the order for the new districts. The matter is back in the hands of the lower court.

The high court’s action follows last month’s ruling in which the justices struck down two North Carolina congressional districts because they diminished the voting strength of the state’s black residents.

The districts were initially drawn in 2011 when Republicans controlled the legislature and the governor’s office. Civil rights groups and black voters challenged the districts, complaining that they packed too many black voters into some districts to make surrounding districts whiter and thus more likely to elect Republicans.

Cooper defeated Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in November.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway Calls Media Coverage Of President's Tweets An 'Obsession' (VIDEO) 16 seconds ago

White House aide Kellyanne Conway argued Monday that the media and the American public should...

Putin Says He Barely Talked To Flynn, Is Not Sure If Kislyak Talked To Trump Team about 2 hours ago

During an interview with NBC's Megyn Kelly that aired Sunday night, Russian President Vladimir...

Haley: 'Of Course' US Still Supports NATO Article Trump Declined To Endorse about 22 hours ago

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday said the United States supports the mutual-aid...

After Calls To 'Get Down' To Business, Trump Goes On 23rd Trip To Golf Course about 23 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday headed to the Trump National Golf Club after calling for the...

EPA Chief Dodges Questions On Whether Trump Believes Climate Change Is A Hoax about 24 hours ago

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Sunday ducked questions about whether President Donald Trump believes...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.