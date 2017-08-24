TPM News

Motorist Arrested After Allegedly Driving Through St. Louis Vigil For Trans Woman

PIN-IT
Twitter/@MissJupiter1957
By Published August 24, 2017 2:23 pm
Views

A motorist was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly driving through protesters mourning the death of a transgender woman killed by St. Louis police, several news outlets reported.

After a candle-lit vigil in honor of Kenny “Kiwi” Herring, protesters blocked a nearby intersection, walking with candles and chanting.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch photojournalist David Carson reported afterwards that most cars took side streets in order to avoid the protest. However, one black Mercedes drove up to the protesters, honking and “stopping inches short” of hitting them, according to Carson:

The car stopped inches short of protesters, and protesters began moving towards the car. It was dark, and I couldn’t see through the crowd of people very well, but there was some kind of confrontation taking place between the protesters and the driver of the car. The car began moving forward again through the crowd, pushing people with the bumper, striking one woman in the thigh. One man jumped and laid on the hood of the car, and the driver accelerated, and the man fell off the hood and rolled onto the ground. Protesters chased the car and threw things at it as it sped away.

Carson reported that protesters sustained minor cuts and bruises and declined medical care from paramedics. Police managed to pull the Mercedes over “about a half mile away,” where the driver was taken into custody for felony fleeing, according to the reporter’s account.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office told TPM on Thursday that no charges had been filed yet against the driver.

St. Louis police said Herring was killed Tuesday morning after allegedly attacking a police officer with a knife. Police had arrived at Herring’s apartment after reports of another stabbing, the Post-Dispatch reported. That stabbing victim was a neighbor of Herring’s.

“The suspect flourished a knife and slashed at the officers, slicing one officer on the arm,” Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole told reporters at a news conference. “The officers fired and shot and killed the suspect.”

A relative of Herring’s, Crevonda Nance, told the Post-Dispatch that Herring and her partner had “been harassed” and “felt threatened” since they moved to St. Louis from Mississippi.

Keith Rose, who claimed to have witnessed the incident with the black Mercedes Wednesday night, told the Post-Dispatch that the driver raised his middle fingers at protesters before driving through them.

Elizabeth Gombos, who also claimed to be a witness to the incident, told the paper: “Once people realized he was going to hurt people, they started to hit his car. I’m not going to deny they hit his car. They hit it with whatever they had … fist, feet. They were trying to make him stop.”

But a police spokesperson said, in the newspaper’s words, that the driver “stopped, honked and attempted to drive around the protesters before some of them surrounded his car and began hitting it with their hands and a flag pole.”

Facebook user Jay-Marie Hill captured video of the incident, beginning at the 15 minute mark below:

Twitter user @MissJupiter1957 also caught the incident on tape:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Paul Ryan Isn't Taking Trump's Latest Twitter Broadside Personally 6 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday downplayed President Donald Trump's Thursday morning tweets...

WATCH LIVE: First WH Press Briefing Since Trump's Vacation At 2:30 PM 23 minutes ago

The White House is scheduled to hold its first press briefing since President Donald...

Kelly To Vet Every News Article And Policy Paper Flying Across Trump's Desk 51 minutes ago

While retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly hasn’t been able to stop President Trump from...

Police Report 'Active Shooter' Situation In Downtown Charleston, SC about 1 hours ago

Local police on Thursday announced an "active shooter" situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina....

Flake Says Trump Is 'Inviting' A 2020 Primary Challenger about 2 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Wednesday said President Donald Trump is "inviting" a Republican...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.