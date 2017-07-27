TPM News

Senate Votes Overwhelmingly To Send Russia Sanctions Bill To Trump’s Desk

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an Executive Order at the Treasury Department, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By RICHARD LARDNER Published July 27, 2017 6:44 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The legislation heads to President Donald Trump. He’s expected to sign the measure into law even though the bill includes provisions that bar him from easing the penalties on Russia without first getting permission from Congress.

Trump has privately expressed frustration over Congress’ ability to limit or override power of the president on national security matters. But he has little choice but to sign the bill due to the enormous support for the measure on Capitol Hill.

Senators voted 98-2 to pass the sanctions bill, two days after the House cleared the legislation overwhelmingly, 419-3.

The sanctions targeting Moscow are punishment for meddling in the 2016 presidential election and for its military aggression.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After Profane Rant, Scaramucci Says He Will Avoid Using 'Colorful Language' 5 minutes ago

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Thursday said he will avoid using "colorful...

Unhinged Mooch Blasts 'Paranoiac' Priebus And Bannon For Trying To Suck 'Own Cock' about 1 hours ago

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday let off a profanity-laced barn-burner of a...

Sessions Says Trump's Comments Are 'Kind Of Hurtful,' Praises Him Anyway about 2 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday said President Donald Trump's week-long tear against him...

Acting ICE Director: Deportation Of Non-Criminals Has Gone From 'Zero To 100' about 3 hours ago

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that the agency's deportations...

Dept. Of Energy Boosts Perry: 'Winning' Fight Against Climate Scientists about 3 hours ago

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and his department's communications staff on Thursday boosted an opinion piece...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.