TPM News

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Trump’s FBI Director Nomination

PIN-IT
FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By MARY CLARE JALONICK Published July 20, 2017 10:37 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of President Donald Trump’s choice to head the FBI.

Christopher Wray’s nomination will now move to the Senate floor.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa praised Wray, who promised at his hearing last week to never let politics get in the way of the bureau’s mission.

Wray would replace James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump in May amid the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump’s campaign.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. On Trump: 'The President Is A Distraction' And Never Learns about 1 hours ago

A Republican congressman gave a surprisingly candid assessment of President Donald Trump and his...

Poll: One In Eight Trump Supporters Want To Change Their Vote about 2 hours ago

After witnessing the first six months of the Donald Trump presidency, about one in...

Conway: Senators Who Vote Against Repeal 'Will Be Held Accountable' about 2 hours ago

After President Donald Trump on Wednesday pressured Senate Republicans to vote for a bill...

Jeh Johnson Defends Sessions on Recusal: Trump Brought Risk On Himself about 2 hours ago

A former secretary of homeland security defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the President...

Kushner To Testify In Closed Session With Senate Intel Panel On Monday about 3 hours ago

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will testify in a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.