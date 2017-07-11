Senate Dems On Trump Jr. Emails: Congressional Probe Into Russian Election Meddling ‘All That More Important’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee says emails by President Donald Trump’s eldest son show that a congressional investigation into Russian election meddling is “all that more important.”

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. released an email exchange in which he showed interest in what was described as a Russian government effort to aid his father’s campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner dismissed that Trump Jr.’s eager acceptance of help could just be naiveté: He said: “Lying is not a rookie mistake.”

Warner also noted that Trump said in the exchange that the information could be good “especially later in the summer,” and that Clinton’s hacked emails were released around that time.