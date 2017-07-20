TPM News

Senate Confirms Judge Who Equated Abortion With Slavery

PIN-IT
By Associated Press Published July 20, 2017 1:08 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Thursday confirmed a federal judge who once equated abortion with slavery, calling them the “two greatest tragedies in our country,” and who pledged fealty to Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention.

The vote was 51-47 to elevate Kentucky lawyer John Bush to a lifetime post on the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Democrats objected strongly to the nomination, arguing that Bush’s blog posts under a pseudonym disqualified him. Those included the post about abortion and slavery, links to articles on an alt-right conspiracy theory website, and the comment “Time to roll with Trump” while the GOP convention was underway last summer.

“They are awful, they are disgraceful,” said Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, arguing that Bush was “uniquely unqualified for the job.”

But Bush was strongly supported by fellow Kentuckian Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who lectured Franken on the Senate floor for saying that Bush was the worst nominee he’s seen in his time on the Judiciary Committee.

McConnell called Bush “a man of integrity and considerable ability” and said that Franken needed to “think a little harder about his tenure on the Judiciary Committee.”

McConnell pointed out that the committee had considered and approved a judicial candidate nominated by former President Barack Obama who also had authored regrettable and offensive blog posts, and now sits on the bench.

“So I hope I have at least refreshed the memory of my friend from Minnesota and some of my other Democratic colleagues,” McConnell concluded angrily.

During his Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this year, Bush said he regretted some of his posts, including the one equating slavery and abortion. But he explained them as a “political activity” that would not carry over to his tenure on the bench.

Bush will be taking the seat of a conservative judge, Danny Boggs, on a court already dominated by Republicans. The 6th Circuit covers Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.

Bush got his law degree from Harvard Law School and is a partner in Louisville law firm Bingham Greenebaum Doll, where his past work includes serving as one of former President Ronald Reagan’s attorneys during the Iran-Contra investigation, according to the firm’s website.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Says He 'Absolutely' Supports Sessions As AG Despite Trump Criticism about 1 hours ago

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) on Thursday said he supports Attorney General Jeff Sessions, despite President...

McCain Promises He'll 'Be Back Soon' After Brain Cancer Diagnosis about 1 hours ago

After his office announced that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, Sen. John...

GOP Sen.: It's Not Important For Trump To Know 'Intricacies' Of O'Care Repeal about 2 hours ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Thursday that it wasn’t important for President Donald Trump...

Trump Nominates Climate Change Skeptic To Top Science Job At USDA about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated an open climate change skeptic with no credentials in agricultural...

Sessions Answers Angry Trump Criticism: I Will Serve As Long As It Is 'Appropriate' about 2 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded on Thursday to President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.