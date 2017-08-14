TPM News

Charlottesville Solidifies Seahawks Player’s Plans To Sit For US Anthem

PIN-IT
Ted S. Warren/AP
By Dan Greenspan Published August 14, 2017 12:14 pm
Views

CARSON, California (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett plans to sit during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice — and expects a backlash over an issue that is “bigger than a sport.”

He sat on the visiting bench during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, a decision he made before weekend protests by white supremacists at the University of Virginia.

The violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, including the death of a young woman struck by a car deliberately driven into a group of counter-protesters Saturday, solidified Bennett’s decision.

“With everything that’s been going on the last couple of months and especially after the last couple of days, seeing everything in Virginia, seeing what’s going on out there earlier today in Seattle, I just wanted to be able to use my platform to be able to continue to speak over injustice,” Bennett said.

“First of all, I want people to understand I love the military. My father was in the military. I love hot dogs like any other American. I love football like any other American, but I don’t love segregation,” he added. “I don’t love riots. I don’t love oppression. I don’t love gender slander. I just want to see people have the equality that they deserve, and I want to be able to use this platform to continuously push the message of that, you know, and keep journeying out and keep finding out how unselfish can we be as a society.”

Bennett was at least the third prominent NFL player to protest during the anthem in the first full week of preseason games. Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, a former teammate of Bennett’s in Seattle, also sat. Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist, continuing his approach from last season following then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the anthem.

Kaepernick is a free agent, and the fallout from his protest has not abated, even as he remains unsigned.

Bennett is willing to deal with similar consequences.

“Of course, I’m going to face backlash,” he said. “This is bigger than me. This is bigger than football. This is bigger than anything that we have. This is about people. This is about bringing opportunities to people, giving people equality. This is bigger than a sport.”

Bennett said he had spoken with several other NFL players about possible protests, but had not talked with Lynch yet. While he acknowledged the possibility of more widespread and organized protests, Bennett wanted to express himself.

“I think everybody has a time where they feel like they need to be who they are and stand up for what they believe in,” Bennett said.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll did not have a response to Bennett’s actions, saying he became aware of it only after the game.

Bennett said the aim of his protest is to make people uncomfortable. In the process, he hopes to spur greater communication, understanding and involvement across racial, gender and socio-economic lines.

“Everyone is in their comfort zone right now,” Bennett said. “Get out there and become uncomfortable. Go out there and see what it’s like out there in society right now.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Pence: 'Extremist Voices' On 'Far Right' And 'Far Left' Will Be 'Marginalized' 26 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday President Donald Trump “will continue to be clear”...

Father Denounces Son Identified As Participant In White Supremacist Rally 55 minutes ago

The father of a man identified as a participant in a white nationalist rally...

Former GOP Official Tells CNN's Sanders To 'Shut Up' In Charlottesville Debate (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli told CNN political commentator and former Bernie Sanders...

Neo-Nazi Site’s Web Host Gives It 24 Hours To Move about 1 hours ago

GoDaddy gave The Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain elsewhere after the...

NY Post: Trump 'Badly Missed The Mark' With Lukewarm Charlottesville Response about 2 hours ago

One of President Donald Trump's favorite news sources on Sunday took a stronger stance...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.