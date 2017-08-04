Scott Brown Is Having A Ball Abroad While Other Trump Allies Languish In DC

Former Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA) placed his bets early on Donald Trump, and it appears the move has paid off bigly.

Brown was confirmed as the ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in early June, and by the looks of his Twitter account, he’s having a blast.

Other early Trump surrogates were named to top posts, and have been left to endure President Donald Trump’s unwieldy administration. Jeff Sessions left the Senate to take the role of attorney general, and he’s been forced to sit and take hit after hit from Trump for recusing himself from the Russia probe. Reince Priebus faithfully stood by Donald Trump throughout the campaign, and was ousted from the White House after only six months.

Meanwhile, Brown, who failed in his bid to represent New Hampshire in the Senate in 2014 and who cast his lot with Trump in February 2016 , has been posting pictures of his adventures abroad this summer. Between social media posts about the meetings and discussions he’s had in his role as ambassador, he has been sharing the breathtaking vistas of New Zealand and Samoa. He’s also been running a Twitter account for his dog, Gracie.

Here he is on Mt. Victoria after a mountain bike ride.

Atop #MtVictoria on a Brisk Winter (really our Spring) Day. Did a killer Mt. bike ride with a Kiwi bud, then went into #Wellington. Good day pic.twitter.com/rf460PbiUT — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) July 9, 2017

Just a few days later he returned again.

Atop #MtVictoria in Auckland during our official visit of NZ Navy Base. Great day. Heading to #Christchurch pic.twitter.com/2ix80j2447 — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) July 12, 2017

And he’s been sharing photos and videos of beautiful scenery since.

On #Kapiti Island off the NZ coast looking at joint venture work on trails on the island. Beautiful day here. pic.twitter.com/egKf25864x — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) July 17, 2017

Beautiful afternoon in Eastbourne, NZ looking out into Wellington Bay. pic.twitter.com/vMPRWxlzMU — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) July 23, 2017

And as if the beautiful scenery in New Zealand was not enough, he started venturing to Samoa.

Arrived in #Samoa. Beautiful sunrise as I head out for a run and get ready for credentialing ceremony to be accepted as new Amb. from US. pic.twitter.com/e6BNqrL2QB — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) July 26, 2017

On the boat that the #Disney movie #MOANA was based upon. Relaxing for the weekend in #Samoa. Ty to the Captain for taking us out. pic.twitter.com/jh67aZS1Sj — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) July 29, 2017

Lovely view from the ToSua trench. This is a view from the top of the trench. Heading back to cold Wellington later today pic.twitter.com/14RvxIffyT — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) July 30, 2017

He misses the warm weather there, unsurprisingly.

Reflecting on the warm weather in #Samoa while it is freezing in NZ. I'm already peeling. Ugh. When does the warm weather come? pic.twitter.com/hQdlyd7H9s — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) August 3, 2017

Brown revealed last month that he actually introduced Trump to Anthony Scaramucci, who just ended his short-lived tenure as White House communications director. At the time, Brown predicted that Scaramucci would “right that ship.”

On the day Scaramucci was fired after his profanity-laden rant to the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, Brown was in New Zealand meeting with local entrepreneurs.

Had some great visits today with more to follow. https://t.co/snnfA6mQbZ — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) August 1, 2017

Though Brown has been posting photos of beautiful vistas and sharing cheery updates about his meetings abroad, he did participate in a tough interview with Radio New Zealand’s Kim Hill in July. She quizzed him on Trump’s comments about women, the Russia probes, and the 2016 campaign, as Brown defended the President.