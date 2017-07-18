Schumer: Trump Blaming Dems For GOP Health Bill Failure Is ‘Petty’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump’s declaration that he and the Republican Party won’t take the blame for the health care system’s problems is “small and petty.”

The New York Democrat made the remarks to The Associated Press after Senate GOP leaders abandoned their effort to rewrite President Barack Obama’s health care law due to Republican opposition. Trump said Republicans won’t own the issue and said he’ll let the statute fail to force Democrats to ask him to fix it.

Schumer says Trump is in charge, but “To hurt millions of people because he’s angry and he didn’t get his way is not being a leader.”

Schumer says Democrats will work with Republicans to fix problems with the law once the GOP abandons its repeal effort.