TPM News

Scalise Out Of Intensive Care, Remains In Serious Condition

PIN-IT
Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By ALAN FRAM Published July 12, 2017 11:14 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, grievously wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice nearly a month ago, has been moved out of the intensive care unit of a Washington hospital but remains in serious condition.

The Louisiana congressman and third-ranking House Republican underwent surgery last week at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is being treated for infection, according to an official familiar with his condition.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss Scalise’s condition.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Amid Don Jr. Fallout, Trump Reportedly Channels Anger At His Personal Lawyer 6 minutes ago

With questions about whether the Trump team colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 campaign...

Report: 'Republican Operatives’ Close To WH Digging Up Dirt On Journalists 32 minutes ago

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Republican operatives close to the White House have begun...

Report: Trump Aides Aboard AF1 Crafted Don Jr.'s Statement On Russian Meeting 40 minutes ago

A team of advisers to the President crafted Donald Trump, Jr.'s initial statement on...

Trump Claims He Has 'Very Little Time' For TV (But Plenty For Tweeting) 41 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning claimed he has "very little time" for watching...

Trump's FBI Nominee Chris Wray Pledges Independence From Trump 54 minutes ago

On Wednesday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee grilled the man President Donald Trump tapped...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.