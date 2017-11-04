TPM News

Undocumented Immigrant Girl With Cerebral Palsy Released, Now With Family

PIN-IT
Larry MacDougal/MCDOL
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Published November 4, 2017 9:46 am
Views

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. authorities released a 10-year-old immigrant girl with cerebral palsy who had been detained by border agents after surgery because she is in the U.S. without legal permission.

The American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said that Rosa Maria Hernandez was returned to her family Friday. Her parents brought her into the U.S. from Mexico in 2007, when she was a toddler, and they live in the Texas border city of Laredo.

A cousin who is an American citizen took Rosa Maria from Laredo to a children’s hospital in Corpus Christi on Oct. 24, where she was scheduled to have emergency gallbladder surgery. To get to Corpus Christi, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) away, she had to pass through an interior checkpoint in South Texas operated by the Border Patrol.

Border Patrol agents followed Rosa Maria and the cousin to the hospital, then took the girl into custody after the surgery and transported her to a facility in San Antonio for unaccompanied immigrant minors, under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Border Patrol has said it had no choice but to detain Rosa Maria, arguing that she was considered an unaccompanied minor under federal law, the same as a child who crosses into the United States alone without legal permission.

The ACLU sued the government on Rosa Maria’s behalf Tuesday, argued that the U.S. government violated federal law on unaccompanied minors and endangered Rosa Maria’s health by not sending her home.

“She never should have been in this situation in the first place,” ACLU lawyer Michael Tan said Friday. “There is no reason Border Patrol had to target a child.”

While Rosa Maria has been reunited with her family, she still faces the threat of deportation. Tan said Friday that Border Patrol agents had issued Rosa Maria a notice to appear in immigration court, but that the case had yet to move forward.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol, declined to comment. HHS declined to comment on Rosa Maria’s case, but said the agency’s focus was “on the safety and best interest of each child.”

Leticia Gonzalez, an attorney for Rosa Maria’s family, said the 10-year-old had the mental capacity of a child closer to 4 or 5 years old due to her cerebral palsy. Priscila Martinez, an activist at the Workers Defense Action Fund, said the child had started to show signs of socially withdrawing while in detention and refusing to eat her favorite kind of bread.

Federal immigration authorities have faced strong criticism from advocates and some Texas Democratic congressmen over their handling of the case.

Castro, a San Antonio Democrat, said Friday that he had tried to see Rosa Maria earlier in the day and had spoken to federal officials about her case. He said Border Patrol agents could have chosen to let Rosa Maria pass through the checkpoint without following or detaining her.

“Staking out the hospital room of a young, sick girl and keeping her away from her family is not a humane treatment for her,” Castro said.

But U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a previous statement after she was detained that “there is no discretion with regard to the law whether or not the agents should enforce the law.”

Gabriel Acosta, assistant chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Laredo sector, said Tuesday that his agents moved quickly to get her through the checkpoint and “acted professionally and compassionately to get this child the medical attention she needed.”

___

Follow Nomaan Merchant on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nomaanmerchant.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Corker: Trump's Pressure On DOJ, FBI Is 'Totally Inappropriate' about 16 hours ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said Friday that President Donald Trump's lamentation that "I’m not...

Page: I Was On Papadopoulos Email About Linking Russia Up With Campaign about 17 hours ago

Carter Page acknowledged Friday that he was copied on an email chain in which...

New Republic Publisher Resigns Amid Misconduct Inquiry about 17 hours ago

The publisher of the New Republic resigned on Friday, four days after he was...

Caputo: Papadopoulos Was 'Stupid,' Had 'No Business' Attending Meeting about 19 hours ago

A former foreign policy adviser for Donald Trump’s campaign who pleaded guilty to lying...

Trump: It's A 'Total Disgrace' That Bergdahl Will Not Face Prison Time about 20 hours ago

After a military judge ruled Friday that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will not face prison...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.