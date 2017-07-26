TPM News

Rolling Stone Cover Asks Why Can’t Canada’s Trudeau Be US President

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters at the National Governor's Association (NGA) Special Session - Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy Friday, July 14, 2017 in Providence, Rhode Island.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
By Associated Press Published July 26, 2017 3:10 pm
TORONTO (AP) — Rolling Stone magazine has put liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the cover of its latest issue and asks: “Why Can’t He Be Our President?”

Perhaps recognizing that only American-born U.S. citizens can become president, the magazine takes a different tack on its website. There, its headline for the article posted Wednesday is: “Justin Trudeau: Is the Canadian Prime Minister the Free World’s Best Hope?”

Trudeau is pictured with his shirt sleeves rolled up and perched on the edge of a desk.

In the profile, writer Stephen Rodrick outlines stark contrasts between Trudeau’s liberal views on health care, marijuana legalization and environmental policies and those voiced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trudeau is quoted as saying he disagrees with Trump “on a whole bunch” of issues, but he also stresses that the two leaders have “a constructive working relationship.”

Trudeau says that seeking to insult Trump “or overreact or jump at everything he says” on matters where they differ would not result in a constructive relationship.

