TPM News

Former James Bond Star Roger Moore Dies After Battle With Cancer

PIN-IT
SNAP/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Associated Press Published May 23, 2017 9:43 am
Views

LONDON (AP) — Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.

A message from his family shared on the actor’s official Twitter account Tuesday read: “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.”

The statement continued that Moore “has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.

“The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH LIVE: DNI Coats Testifies After Reports He Rebuffed Trump On FBI Probe 10 minutes ago

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats appears in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee...

Senate Intel Chair Won't Rule Out Holding Flynn In Contempt Of Congress about 2 hours ago

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) said Monday night that he would not...

Trump Condemns UK Concert Bombing Carried Out By 'Evil Losers' about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning addressed the Monday night attack at a concert...

WaPo: Trump Asked DNI, NSA Director To Push Back Against FBI Russia Probe about 15 hours ago

President Donald Trump in March asked the director of national intelligence and director of...

Sessions Narrowly Defines ‘Sanctuary Cities' That Would Lose Funds about 15 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions specified Monday that President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening so-called...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.