Rand Paul: Senate Republicans Remain At Impasse Over Obamacare Repeal Bill

Andrew Nelles/FR170974 AP
By Associated Press Published July 10, 2017 1:25 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says Senate Republicans remain at an impasse over a bill that would replace President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.

The Kentucky Republican said Monday that he spoke with President Donald Trump this past weekend. He says he and his one-time rival for the GOP presidential nomination share a “conservative vision” of revamping health care.

Paul told reporters in his home state that if Trump becomes more forceful on the issue, he has enough public popularity to persuade Senate Republicans to “do the right thing.” The “right thing,” he says, is for Republicans to fulfill their promise to repeal Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Paul criticized what he called efforts to “buy off” support from reluctant Republicans with extra federal spending for health care.

