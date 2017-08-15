TPM News

Protesters Topple Confederate Statue In North Carolina

PIN-IT
Casey Toth/The Herald-Sun
By JONATHAN DREW Published August 15, 2017 6:37 am
Views

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Protesters in North Carolina toppled a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier Monday at a rally against racism.

Activists in Durham brought a ladder up to the statue and used a rope to pull down the Confederate Soldiers Monument that was dedicated in 1924. A diverse crowd of dozens cheered as the statue of a soldier holding a rifle fell to the ground in front of an old courthouse building that now houses local government offices.

Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument.

“I was a little bit shocked people could come here and come together like that,” said Isaiah Wallace, who is black.

Wallace said he watched as others toppled the statue. He hopes other Confederate symbols elsewhere will follow.

“I feel like this is going to send shockwaves through the country and hopefully they can bring down other racist symbols,” he said.

The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Authorities say one woman was killed Saturday after one of the white nationalists drove his car into a group of peaceful counter-protesters.

Although the violence in Virginia has prompted fresh talk by government officials about bringing down symbols of the Confederacy around the South, North Carolina has a law protecting them. The 2015 law prevents removing such monuments on public property without permission from state officials.

In response to the statue in Durham being torn down, Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments.”

After the statue fell, several dozen protesters congregated on the street in front of the old courthouse. Some took pictures standing or sitting on the toppled soldier, in front of a pedestal inscribed with the words “In Memory of the Boys Who Wore The Gray.” Police cruisers blocked off the street, and officers looked on — some filming. As it got dark, rally participants began to peacefully disperse.

Robin Williamson, who works downtown, arrived in the area about an hour after the statue came down. Williamson, who is black, said he can sympathize with people who are upset with the state of racial discourse in the country.

“People feel that with Donald Trump as leader, racists can be vocal,” he said.

He said that while Confederate monuments have been defaced in other cities, it was surprising to see an entire statue brought down by protesters.

“This is a little bit more intense because they took the whole statue down,” he said.

___

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/jonldrew

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Complains Media Not 'Satisfied' By Belated Denunciation Of Hate Groups about 12 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday evening complained the "fake news media will never be...

NY Times: Trump Vented About Bannon At Recent Dinner With Rupert Murdoch about 12 hours ago

President Donald Trump complained about chief White House strategist Steve Bannon at a private...

McCain Invokes Charlottesville Attack In Defense Of McMaster Against Alt-Right about 13 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Monday invoked the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia in...

Charlottesville Police Chief Pushes Back On Reports Officers Didn't Intervene about 14 hours ago

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas on Monday pushed back on reports that officers stood...

Trump Responds To Criticism: White Supremacists 'Have Been Condemned' (VIDEO) about 15 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed questions about his two-day delay before condemning hate...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.