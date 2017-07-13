TPM News

Confidant Of Pope Francis Condemns US Religious Right For Promoting Conflict, Hate

PIN-IT
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By RACHEL ZOLL Published July 13, 2017 2:11 pm
Views

A close confidant of Pope Francis has written a blistering critique of how the American Christian right and some U.S. Catholics mix religion and politics.

The Rev. Antonio Spadaro (spa-DAH-roh) accused evangelical political activists and Catholics who work with them of using religion to promote conflict and hate.

Spadaro wrote Thursday that some of these activists have wrongly framed Donald Trump’s ascent to the presidency as a “divine election.” And Spadaro accused conservative Christian activists of trying to bring about a religious purification of the United States through deportations and the building of walls to keep out immigrants.

Spadaro is editor of the influential Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica. The Vatican approves the articles in the magazine, which has become something of an unofficial mouthpiece of the papacy under Francis.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump to French Leader: You Better Do A Good Job Or You’ll Make Me Look Bad 25 minutes ago

Nearly six months after relaying a story about how "Paris isn't Paris" anymore because of...

Trump Noncommittal On Paris Climate Accord: It Will ‘Be Okay’ Without US 48 minutes ago

President Donald Trump was noncommittal on the United States’ stance on the Paris Agreement...

Trump Shrugs Off Son's Meeting With Russian Lawyer: 'Very Standard' 55 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said his eldest son's meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer who...

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Wants Donald Trump Jr. To Testify about 2 hours ago

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday said he wants Donald Trump Jr....

WATCH LIVE: Trump, French President Hold Joint Presser At 12:25 PM ET about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to hold a joint press...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.