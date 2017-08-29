TPM News

Pentagon: Military Response In Texas For Harvey May Increase Tenfold Or More

An overhead view of the flooding in Houston, from Buffalo Bayou on Memorial Drive and Allen Parkway, as heavy rains continue falling from Tropical Storm Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Houston was still largely paralyzed Monday, and there was no relief in sight from the storm that spun into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, then parked itself over the Gulf Coast. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle
By ROBERT BURNS Published August 29, 2017 1:17 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon official says the military’s contribution to Harvey rescue and recovery efforts could soon increase by tenfold or more.

Air Force Maj. Gen. James Witham told reporters Tuesday there currently are about 3,500 National Guard troops involved, including about 3,000 from the Texas National Guard. He estimated that the Texas guard number could rise to 8,000 to 10,000 in coming days, possibly joined by 20,000 to 30,000 from other states.

Witham is the director of domestic operations for the National Guard Bureau.

He said the military is providing everything that has been requested by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, although the response is constrained by the stormy weather and by flooding that limits use of roadways.

