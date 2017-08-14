TPM News

Pentagon: 2 Soldiers Killed In Iraq Were Casualties Of US Artillery ‘Mishap’

Charles Dharapak/AP
By Associated Press Published August 14, 2017 3:15 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon spokesman says the two U.S. soldiers killed Sunday in Iraq were casualties of a U.S. artillery “mishap.”

The spokesman, Army Col. Rob Manning, said an Army artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position “when a mishap occurred.” He said there is no indication that IS played a role in the deaths. In addition to the two soldiers killed, five others suffered injuries that Manning said were not life-threatening.

The spokesman said he could provide no other details because the incident is under investigation. The names of those killed have not been publicly released.

When the deaths were announced Sunday, the U.S. military said the incident did not involve enemy fire, but provided no other details.

