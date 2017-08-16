TPM News

Pence Cuts Latin America Trip Short For Trump Meeting On South Asia Strategy

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech at the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, in Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Pence is on a official visit to Argentina until Wednesday, when he will be heading to Chile on a week-long visit to Latin America.(AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor R. Caivano/AP
By Associated Press Published August 16, 2017 2:55 pm
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Vice President Mile Pence is cutting short his trip to Latin America so he can join the president at a meeting on South Asia strategy.

The White House announced Wednesday that Pence would be traveling to Camp David with the president on Friday to meet with the White House national security team.

Pence had originally been scheduled to return home Friday afternoon. Instead, he’ll be leaving late Thursday.

Pence is still scheduled to travel to Panama, where he will meet with the country’s president and tour the newly enlarged Panama canal before returning to Washington.

