TPM News

Pelosi: Trump Needs To Tell Putin US Won’t Tolerate Further Interference In Elections

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 6, 2017 5:23 pm
Views

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is adding her name to the list of high-ranking Democrats who are demanding that President Donald Trump confront Russian leader Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s election meddling.

Pelosi says in a statement Thursday that Trump needs to tell Putin the United States will not tolerate any further interference in U.S. campaigns.

Pelosi’s statement came after Trump spoke in Warsaw, Poland, a day ahead of his first face-to-face meeting with Putin. Trump says Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, but has repeated his assertion that “other countries” may have done the same.

Top Senate Democrats told Trump in a letter that it would be “severe dereliction” of his presidential duty if he failed to confront Putin over Moscow’s meddling.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

2 Arrested At GOP Senator's Office, One For Threat Referencing Scalise Shooting 22 minutes ago

Two men were arrested outside the Tucson, Arizona office of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)...

Illinois House Delays Budget Session Amid Hazardous Materials Lockdown 51 minutes ago

The Illinois House on Thursday delayed its scheduled vote on an override of Gov. Bruce Rauner's...

Report: Here's Who Likely Will Be In The Room During Trump-Putin Meeting about 1 hours ago

There will likely only be a half-dozen people in the room when President Donald...

LePage Appears To Suggest He Lies To Journos So They'll Write 'Stupid Stories' about 2 hours ago

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) appeared to suggest on Thursday that he lies to reporters so...

Government Ethics Director, A Frequent Trump Critic, Resigns Six Months Early about 4 hours ago

The director of the Office of Government Ethics, for months a vocal and active...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.