Pelosi Calls For Independent Commission To Investigate Russia Election Interference

By Associated Press Published July 14, 2017 9:54 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are renewing calls for a vote on an independent commission to investigate Russia’s election meddling and ties to the Trump administration.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California also says that presidential adviser Jared Kushner’s security clearance should be revoked.

Pelosi and other top House Democrats spoke at a news conference Friday insisting they would try to force votes on the issue on the House floor — although their ability to do so is limited.

Pelosi said that “House Democrats are not going to let the Republicans off the hook for their complicity, … They have become enablers of the violations of our Constitution, the attack on the integrity of our elections.”

She added that “House Republicans will have to answer for their actions.”

