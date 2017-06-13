TPM News

US: North Korea Releases Jailed American Student Otto Warmbier

PIN-IT
HOLD FOR SUNDAY, JAN. 22 – FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as Warmbier is presented to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea announced Warmbier’s detention Jan. 22, 2016, and the University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison at hard labor after a televised confession that he tried to steal a propaganda banner. As President Donald Trump’s administration takes office one year later, there’s been little public word about what has happened to Warmbier. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)
Kim Kwang Hyon/AP
By MATTHEW LEE Published June 13, 2017 9:35 am
Views
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

Tillerson says that Warmbier is on his way back to the U.S. to be re-united with his family. He says in a statement that the State Department secured Warmbier’s release at the direction of President Donald Trump. Tillerson says the State Department continues discussing three other detained Americans with North Korea.

The announcement comes as former NBA player Dennis Rodman is paying a return visit to North Korea.

Warmbier is a University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati. He was sentenced in March 2016 after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Blasts Russia Probe: 'Why Are We Going Through With This Charade?' 42 minutes ago

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), a longtime Trump supporter, on Monday night criticized the special...

Public Theater 'Completely' Stands Behind Trumpian Shakespeare Rendition about 15 hours ago

The Public Theater on Monday said it "stands completely behind" its production of Shakespeare’s...

Graham Says He Doesn't Know Details Of GOP Health Care Bill, Doesn't Want To about 15 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said he does not know any details of...

Schumer: Is Newt Gingrich 'Afraid Of What Mr. Mueller Is Going To Find Out?' about 17 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) defended the special counsel now in charge of...

Newt Gingrich, Conservative Pundits Turn On Special Counsel Mueller about 18 hours ago

As the special counsel in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling in the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.