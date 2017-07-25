TPM News

Judge Rules New Jersey Isn’t Liable In Bridgegate Lawsuit

PIN-IT
Mel Evans/AP
By Associated Press Published July 25, 2017 5:29 pm
Views

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled New Jersey can’t be sued for the actions of some of its employees in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

An ongoing lawsuit filed more than three years ago by some residents and businesses in Fort Lee, a town next to the bridge, argues the state should be held liable for the politically motivated traffic jams deliberately caused in September 2013.

A former aide to Republican Gov. Chris Christie and two other people have either pleaded guilty or been convicted. Former Christie deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly sent an infamous email saying “Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee” a few weeks before the four days of gridlock began.

In a ruling last week, U.S. District Judge Jose Linares cited the New Jersey Tort Claims Act, which “bars the State from being held liable for the intentional wrongdoing of its employees.”

Kelly and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive Bill Baroni were convicted last fall and were sentenced to prison this spring for their roles in the Bridgegate conspiracy. They have appealed their convictions and are free on bail, tentatively scheduled to report to prison in late September.

The bridge, among the busiest in the world, links Fort Lee with New York City.

Christie’s former high school classmate David Wildstein admitted using his position at the Port Authority to orchestrate the scheme to retaliate against Fort Lee’s Democratic mayor, Mark Sokolich, for not endorsing Christie’s re-election.

Kelly, Baroni and Wildstein remain as defendants in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages. The Port Authority and Christie’s re-election campaign organization also are defendants.

Christie has denied he knew of the Bridgegate plot and wasn’t charged. But Wildstein, Kelly and Baroni contradicted Christie’s account that he didn’t know about the traffic jams or their purpose until months afterward.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Leaders Tout Motion To Proceed As 'Beginning' Of O'Care Repeal Process about 2 hours ago

After Senate Republicans voted to proceed Tuesday afternoon on the repeal of Obamacare, GOP...

Trump Thanks GOP For Voting To Move Forward On Nebulous O'Care Repeal Bill about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked Senate Republicans for voting to open debate on...

Trump On Whether Sessions Stays On As AG: 'Time Will Tell, Time Will Tell' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to say whether he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions...

McCain Decries Partisanship After Voting To Begin Debate On Obamacare Repeal about 2 hours ago

Returning to the Senate floor after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain...

Protesters Berate Senators Ahead Of Obamacare Vote: 'Kill The Bill!' about 3 hours ago

A group of about a dozen protesters, many of them clad in white lab...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.