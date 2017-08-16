TPM News

Missouri Utility Regulators Reject Proposed Massive Wind Power Line

PIN-IT
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
By Associated Press Published August 16, 2017 2:24 pm
Views

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri utility regulators have rejected a proposed high-voltage power line to carry wind power across the Midwest to eastern states.

The decision Wednesday by the Missouri Public Service Commission creates a significant hurdle for Clean Line Energy Partners, which wants to build one of the nation’s longest transmission lines.

All the other states along its route already have granted approval. The line would run from Kansas through Missouri and Illinois to Indiana, where it would connect with a power grid for eastern states.

Missouri regulators initially rejected the project in 2015, while questioning its benefits and burden on landowners.

This time, the regulatory commission cited a recent state appeals court ruling that said utilities must first get consent from affected counties before state approval can be granted.

Clean Line lacks local approval from several counties in its path.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Johnson: Can We Move On From Trump Defending White Supremacists Already 33 minutes ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) signaled on Wednesday that he’s tired of questions about President...

FBI Agents Gave Comey Consistently High Marks, Counter To Trump's Claims 42 minutes ago

FBI agents gave former Director James Comey consistently high marks in an internal survey,...

Mike Pence Backs Up Trump: 'I Stand By The President' 44 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence is standing by President Trump in the wake of Trump's...

Fox Tries To Debate Confederate Statues, Guests Tearfully Lament Trump about 3 hours ago

During a segment on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday morning, host Abby Huntsman brought left-...

Graham: Trump's Return To Blaming Both Sides Was 'A Step Backward' about 3 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's return to equivocal rhetoric...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.