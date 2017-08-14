TPM News

Merkel: ‘Extreme-Right’ Charlottesville March Was ‘Absolutely Repulsive’

Michael Sohn/AP
By Associated Press Published August 14, 2017 10:08 am
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The German government is condemning the white nationalist rally in Virginia that turned violent Saturday, expressing solidarity with peaceful counter-protesters.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters Monday that it was an “absolutely repulsive scene at this extreme-right march.”

He said “there was outrageous racism, anti-Semitism and hate in its most despicable form to be seen, and whenever it comes to such speech or such images it is repugnant.”

He added that it’s “completely contrary to what the chancellor and the German government works for politically, and we are in solidarity with those who stand peacefully against such aggressive extreme-right opinions.”

Seibert says Merkel also regrets the death of a counter-protester and sent her sympathies to those injured.

