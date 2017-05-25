TPM News

Manchester Police To Stop Sharing Info With US After Leaks About Bombing

PIN-IT
Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Associated Press Published May 25, 2017 9:08 am
Views

A British official says police in Manchester will stop sharing information about their bombing investigation with the U.S. until they get a guarantee that there will be no more leaks to the news media.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said there is progress being made on the investigation despite the leaks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to raise the issue of the leaks with President Donald Trump in Brussels later Thursday.

British officials are particularly angry that photos detailing evidence about the bomb used in the Manchester attack were published in The New York Times, though it was not clear where those came from.

Manchester police would not comment on information-sharing, but said at a news conference that the families of attack victims were distressed by leaks.

—By Paisley Dodds in London

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ben Carson: Poverty 'To Large Extent' Is 'A State Of Mind' 21 minutes ago

In an interview published online on Wednesday, Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and...

Reporter: GOP Congressional Candidate In Montana 'Body Slammed Me' about 12 hours ago

Reporter Ben Jacobs said a candidate for Congress in Montana "body slammed" him during...

Chaffetz: Comey Wouldn't Tell Me Location Of Memos He Wrote About Trump about 14 hours ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Wednesday said former FBI Director James...

Sessions Didn't Disclose Kislyak Meetings On Security Clearance Application about 15 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose on his application for a security clearance...

HHS Secretary Tom Price: CBO Score On Health Care Bill Is 'Wrong Again' about 15 hours ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Wednesday tried to undermine the non-partisan...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.