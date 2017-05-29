TPM News

Macron Says Tense Handshake With Trump Was ‘Moment Of Truth’

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By AP STAFF Published May 29, 2017 10:18 am
Views

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says his now famous white-knuckle handshake showdown with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump was “a moment of truth” — designed to show that he’s no pushover.

Macron told a Sunday newspaper in France that “my handshake with him, it wasn’t innocent.”

Macron added: “One must show that you won’t make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not over-publicize things, either.”

Macron’s office confirmed to The Associated Press the veracity of the president’s comments in Le Journal du Dimanche.

At their first meeting, ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the two men locked hands for so long that knuckles started turning white. The French leader held the shake for a few seconds more. Both men’s jaws seemed to clench.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Says He Has 'Total Confidence' In Kushner As His Star Fades At WH 33 minutes ago

President Donald Trump defended his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Sunday as reports on Kushner's...

Schiff: 'There Ought To Be A Review' Of Kushner's Security Clearance about 1 days ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that...

DHS Chief: 'I Don't See Any Big Issue' If Kushner Tried To Set Up Backchannel about 1 days ago

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Sunday said he does not "see any...

Trump Lashes Out At Media Upon Return To US: 'Fake News Is The Enemy!' about 1 days ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at the media after returning from his first trip...

WaPo: Kushner Asked Russian Envoy To Set Up Secret Moscow Backchannel about 3 days ago

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to the United States discussed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.