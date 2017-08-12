TPM News

Macron: North Korea Nuclear Crisis ‘Undermines International Peace’

Michael Sohn/AP
Published August 12, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has called on all sides in the North Korean nuclear crisis to act responsibly “to prevent any escalation of tensions” after a days-long war of words between Washington and Pyongyang.

In a statement Saturday, Macron said the situation “undermines the preservation of international peace” and the North Korean regime “poses a serious threat to the security of its neighbors.”

Calling it “the responsibility of all,” Macron called on the international community to “act in a concerted, firm and effective manner, as it has just done in the (U.N.) Security Council, to bring North Korea back to the path of dialogue.”

France is a member of the Security Council, which approved fresh sanctions on North Korea this month for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile testing.

