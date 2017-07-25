TPM News

Kushner Arrives On Capitol Hill To Meet With House Intel Panel

White House adviser Jared Kushner, center, arrives to attend the opening of the U.S.-China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at the Treasury Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Associated Press Published July 25, 2017 10:11 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is talking with a House committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and possible involvement of Trump associates.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with the House intelligence committee a day after talking with a Senate committee.

Kushner faces questions about his involvement in a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer. The meeting was billed in emails to Donald Trump Jr. as a Russian government attempt to help Trump’s campaign.

Kushner said Monday that he did not collude with Russians. He also said he was unaware of anyone in the campaign who did.

