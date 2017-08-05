TPM News

Kremlin Press Releases Photos Of Bare Chested Putin Spearfishing In Siberia

Alexei Nikolsky/POOL SPUTNIK KREMLIN
By Associated Press Published August 5, 2017 9:46 am
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has gone spearfishing in southern Siberia’s mountains, the latest stunt for the action man and adventure-loving Russian leader.

In this photo released by Kremlin press service on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a fish he caught while fishing during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region, a few days ago. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Footage released Saturday by Russian state television stations showed Putin steering an inflatable boat and fishing bare-chested with a rod in a mountain lake, accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other officials.

It also showed Putin fishing underwater with a spear gun. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the president spent two hours hunting a pike before finally getting it during Wednesday’s trip.

Putin has frequently engaged in action stunts since taking the helm in 2000, flying combat jets, riding horses and fishing bare-chested. He also accompanied a flock of cranes on a hang glider, shot a tiger with a tranquilizer gun and released leopards into a wildlife sanctuary.

