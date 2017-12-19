TPM News

Kelly Tells Black Republicans That Trump Admin Is ‘Looking For Very Good People’

PIN-IT
Oliver Contreras/SIPPL Sipa USA
By KEN THOMAS Published December 19, 2017 1:15 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House chief of staff John Kelly has met with a group of black Republicans to promote the administration in the aftermath of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s departure.

Kelly told the group of black Republicans that “we are looking for talented young men and women” who would be willing to serve the country.

Kelly says he told the group “how rewarding it is” to serve the country and that the administration was “looking for very good people.”

The White House chief of staff tells reporters he made a brief appearance in Monday’s meeting. It came a week after Manigault Newman, one of the administration’s most prominent and visible African-American senior staffers, left the administration.

Manigault Newman was escorted off the White House grounds after resigning last week.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House Stonewalls Questions On Trump, Wealthy Benefiting From Tax Bill about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday dodged questions about how Republicans’...

WH Blames 'Negative Coverage' For Trump's Rock-Bottom Approval Ratings about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday blamed the media's focus on...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers Press Briefing At 2 PM ET about 5 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on camera...

EPA Ends No-Bid Contract With GOP Oppo Firm Under Scrutiny about 5 hours ago

A controversial no-bid contract the EPA offered to a GOP opposition firm will come...

Restaurant Owner Apologizes For Trump Jr.'s Photo With Ted Cruz, Obama 'Cake' about 6 hours ago

The owner of a Dallas restaurant on Monday apologized after Donald Trump Jr. and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.