Megyn Kelly Interview With Conspiracy Theorist Fails To Garner Big Ratings

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Megyn Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was seen by 3.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Much criticized ahead of time, the report filled roughly one-third of NBC’s hour-long “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” whose audience was dwarfed by CBS rival “60 Minutes,” which drew 5.3 million viewers.

Jones, among other claims, has called the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax. Members of that community, where 20 children and six educators were killed, were among the voices raised against NBC airing the interview. A local NBC affiliate didn’t carry the program.

During the interview, Jones never gave a direct answer when Kelly pressed him to admit he was wrong in his claim about the shootings.

Kelly drew 6.2 million viewers to her interview of Vladimir Putin during her show’s June 4 debut.