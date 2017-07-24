TPM News

Judge Clears Way For Trump’s Election Fraud Commission To Collect Voter Data

FILE - In this March 18, 2014 file photo, voters cast their ballots in the Illinois primary in Hinsdale, Ill. Illinois voters head to the polls next week to cast critical primary ballots for offices from U.S. president to county recorder. Ahead of the contests, a government watchdog group teamed up with a Chicago information technology company to examine voter records and Census data over four elections, an analysis they say hasn't been as easily accessible to the public before now. Officials with Illinois Campaign for Political Reform hope it willl contribute to more voter participation. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
M. Spencer Green/AP
By HOLLY RAMER Published July 24, 2017 3:57 pm
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud to resume collecting detailed voter information from the states.

The commission asked states last month to provide publicly available data including names, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers, but it later told them to hold off until a judge ruled on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington.

In a ruling Monday, the judge denied the advocacy group’s request to block the data collection. Similar lawsuits are pending in Texas, Florida and New Hampshire.

An Associated Press count of states’ responses earlier this month found 17 plus Washington, D.C., didn’t plan to provide any information.

