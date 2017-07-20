TPM News

Trump Clasher, Former Intelligence Director James Clapper Is Writing A Book

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By HILLEL ITALIE Published July 20, 2017 10:04 am
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — James Clapper, the former director of National Intelligence who has clashed with President Donald Trump, has a book deal.

Viking told The Associated Press on Thursday that Clapper, 76, will write about his 6 1/2 years as head of National Intelligence during President Barack Obama’s administration and his long career in military and government service. The book is currently untitled and scheduled for 2018.

Clapper, who stepped down at the end of Obama’s second term, will cover everything from the killing of Osama bin Laden to the intelligence documents leaked by Edward Snowden. According to Viking, Clapper also will give “the truth” about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump has disputed such stories and said that Clapper agrees with his assertion that the Trump campaign did not collude with the Russians. Clapper has said he was not in a position to know about collusion, but believes the Russians did attempt to influence the campaign, a view widely held in the intelligence community.

He has also criticized the president for firing FBI Director James Comey and said that democratic institutions were “under assault” by Trump. Clapper said in a statement Thursday that he will offer a “warts and all” account of his experiences and that friends had urged him to tell his story. Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House, said in its announcement that Clapper will address such issues as transparency in government and the ethics of intelligence gathering and will “counter the narrative about surveillance of American citizens.”

Clapper was strongly criticized after Snowden’s leaks contradicted his Congressional testimony in 2013 that the National Security Agency was not “wittingly” involved in gathering data on millions of Americans. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., later said that Clapper had engaged in “a deliberate decision to lie to the American people about what their government was doing.” Clapper has called his comments “clearly erroneous,” while also saying he did not think the question could be answered with a simple “yes” or “no.”

“I responded in what I thought was the most truthful, or least untruthful manner by saying ‘No,'” he told MSNBC after the Snowden documents came out.

Financial terms for his book were not disclosed. As is standard for former intelligence officials, his manuscript will be vetted by the government before publication to check for classified material.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. On Trump: 'The President Is A Distraction' And Never Learns 30 minutes ago

A Republican congressman gave a surprisingly candid assessment of President Donald Trump and his...

Poll: One In Eight Trump Supporters Want To Change Their Vote about 1 hours ago

After witnessing the first six months of the Donald Trump presidency, about one in...

Conway: Senators Who Vote Against Repeal 'Will Be Held Accountable' about 1 hours ago

After President Donald Trump on Wednesday pressured Senate Republicans to vote for a bill...

Jeh Johnson Defends Sessions on Recusal: Trump Brought Risk On Himself about 2 hours ago

A former secretary of homeland security defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the President...

Kushner To Testify In Closed Session With Senate Intel Panel On Monday about 2 hours ago

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will testify in a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.