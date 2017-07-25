TPM News

IRS Sees Big Drop In Identity Theft, Stolen Tax Refunds

PIN-IT
J. David Ake/AP
By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER Published July 25, 2017 1:10 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it is seeing a big drop in the number of tax refunds being stolen by identity thieves after the agency teamed up with tax preparers to fight the problem.

IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said Tuesday that the number of victims was nearly cut in half last year, compared to the previous year.

At the same time, he said, more businesses are being targeted.

In 2015, identity thieves stole nearly 700,000 fraudulent tax refunds from the IRS. Last year, the number dropped to 377,000.

Koskinen said thieves have stolen 107,000 refunds in the first five months of this year.

Identity thieves steal refunds by obtaining private information from victims, and using it to file fraudulent tax returns in their name.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schumer Warns Moderate GOPers Not To Fall For 'Ruse' Of Motion To Proceed 33 minutes ago

In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)...

Collins Caught On Hot Mic Calling GOP Rep. 'So Unattractive, It's Unbelievable' 43 minutes ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Tuesday was caught on microphone disparaging the looks of a...

Scaramucci Rails Against ‘Leaking’ Of Info That He Told A Reporter 51 minutes ago

Shortly after telling a reporter that he planned on firing assistant White House press...

McConnell Urges GOPers To 'Seize The Moment' And Vote For O'Care Repeal 53 minutes ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday urged Republican senators to vote later...

Cruz Signals Support For 'Skinny Repeal' That Only Kills O'Care Mandates 53 minutes ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has at various points over the past few months threatened...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.