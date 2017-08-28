TPM News

Interior Secretary’s Sale Of Motor Home To Montana Legislator Raises Questions

PIN-IT
Rion Sanders/The Great Falls Tribune
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Published August 28, 2017 1:37 pm
Views

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s dormant congressional campaign committee recently sold a 2004 motor home at a steep discount to an old friend in the Montana Legislature.

But a seemingly ordinary transaction between friends, when seen through the optics of stringent campaign finance laws, can raise a bevy of questions – especially when those friends are politically high-powered and well-connected.

After learning about the transaction, campaign finance watchdogs are raising a $25,000 question: Why would Zinke’s campaign committee sell the Kountry Star Freightliner for half the price of its apparent $50,000 market value?

It’s a head-scratcher for Lawrence Noble, a senior director of the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan group of election law experts. “If the asset is worth $50,000, and they sell it to somebody for $25,000 — it’s the equivalent of them giving $25,000 to that person,” Noble said.

The Federal Election Commission prohibits political committees to sell assets, including campaign vehicles, below fair market value.

It’s akin to a gift, Noble said. “The campaign cannot give a $25,000 gift to somebody,” he said.

The treasurer of Zinke’s congressional campaign referred questions about the sale to campaign directors, both of whom declined to comment. Heather Swift, communications director for the Interior Department who also served as Zinke’s congressional and campaign spokeswoman, did not respond to requests for an interview.

The buyer, state Sen. Ed Buttrey, said the 37-foot (11-meter) recreational vehicle had engine problems and other damage, which would undercut its value. But he still felt he got a “nice deal.”

Buttrey maintains there was nothing improper about the transaction. Yet he acknowledged it might prompt questions, especially because he says he’s in the final vetting stages for a key post in Zinke’s Interior Department.

“I know that wouldn’t look good,” Buttrey said. The sale was finalized months after Buttrey began spreading word that he was up for an appointment as an assistant interior secretary.

Whether the White House formally nominates Buttrey for the position remains an open question. The White House and Interior Department have declined to comment.

An aide to Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who sits on the committee that would hold a hearing on the nomination, said it was hard to say how much longer the vetting will take. Federal officials have been making the rounds, including visits to state agencies as part of their background checks.

The motor home shuttled Zinke around his home state during a failed bid for lieutenant governor and two successful runs for Montana’s lone congressional seat. With Zinke now ensconced in Washington, he apparently had no further need for the RV.

Buttrey, a wealthy businessman from Great Falls, said he developed an attachment to vehicle while campaigning with Zinke. So when he was in the market to buy an RV, he said, “I made them an offer, and they accepted it.”

Buttrey said he wrote a check for the entire purchase price in June after cashing in some stocks. The title was transferred July 25.

The Associated Press first learned about the vehicle’s sale after inquiring about a $25,000 transaction listed in Zinke’s latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

The FEC’s rule on the disposal of campaign assets is meant to ensure money raised for politics is used for politics, and “not pocketed by the candidate or in this instance pocketed by someone outside the campaign,” said Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation for the watchdog group Common Cause.

He, too, questioned why the campaign gave the state legislator a deep discount, saying “it’s easy to be generous to your friends when you’re using other people’s money.”

State law prohibits lawmakers from accepting gifts of “substantial value,” defined as $50 or more. But the law suggests there would have to be a demonstrable quid pro quo associated with the gift for it to be a violation. Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan said he could not comment on the RV sale because there was no complaint before him.

The Billings Gazette reported last year that the Zinkes bought the motor home for personal use in 2011 for $80,000, with more than 75,000 miles (120,000 kilometers) on the odometer. Lolita Zinke later sold it to the campaign for $59,000.

NADA Guides, an online motor vehicle valuation service, listed the average retail value for a base model in good condition with up to about 100,000 miles (160,000 kilometers) on it at $49,300, with the low retail valuation for $40,900.

Several RV dealers contacted by the AP said it’s unlikely any repairs to the body or interior of the vehicle – including installing a new refrigerator and television, and repairing awnings and a slide-out compartment – would amount to $25,000. But the dealers said estimating the cost of any repairs would be difficult without an inspection.

Regardless of whether anything improper occurred, both buyer and seller were public officials and should have known the sale would raise eyebrows, said Edwin Bender, executive director of the Helena-based National Institute on Money in State Politics.

“This is less about the details,” he said, “but more about the optics.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Mexican Gov't Offers Texas Assistance 'As Good Neighbors Should Always Do' 30 minutes ago

The Mexican government on Sunday offered aid to Texas and expressed solidarity with the United...

Fresh Off A Pardon From Trump, Arpaio Floats A Primary Challenge To Flake 53 minutes ago

Just a few days after President Donald Trump issued a pardon for Joe Arpaio, the...

Rand Paul Criticizes Trump's Move To Reopen Flow Of Military Gear To Police about 1 hours ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the Trump administration’s announcement Monday that it would remove...

Texas Governor Activates Entire State National Guard To Respond To Storm about 1 hours ago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has activated the state’s entire National Guard to aid...

Schiff: Trump's Arpaio Pardon A Signal To Those Implicated In Russia Probe about 2 hours ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.