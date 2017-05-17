TPM News

Authorities Find 60-Plus Guns At Home Of Ohio Man Who Killed Cop, 2 Women

A blue ribbon adorns a telephone pole outside the Pine Kirk Care Center on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Kirkersville, Ohio. The nursing home was the site of a fatal shooting on Friday, May 12, 2017 after Thomas Hartless, 43, of Utica, shot Kirkersville police chief Steven DiSario, nurse Marlina Medrano and nurse's aide Cindy Krantz. Hartless was later found dead inside the nursing home. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]
Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch
By Associated Press Published May 17, 2017 2:20 pm
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have found more than 60 guns at the home of an Ohio man who fatally shot three people, including his former girlfriend and a new police chief.

The Newark Advocate reports (http://ohne.ws/2rrhjML) the guns were found Friday at 43-year-old Thomas Hartless’ home just hours after he killed Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario, nurse Marlina Medrano and nurse’s aide Cindy Krantz at a nursing home before killing himself.

Authorities say Medrano had obtained civil protection orders against Hartless in connection with domestic violence cases.

Hartless was freed in April after his latest domestic violence case. A judge acknowledges “mistakes were made” and says he will review how similar cases are handled.

Funerals are scheduled Friday for Medrano and Saturday for DiSario. A memorial service is planned Wednesday for Krantz.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.newarkadvocate.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

