Gianforte Mugshot From Pleading Guilty To Reporter Assault Won’t Be Released

UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., arrives for a swearing in ceremony in the Capitol with Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., before the actual event on the House floor on June 21, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Associated Press Published August 25, 2017 5:23 pm
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana county attorney says he won’t release a mug shot of Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte that was taken Friday when he was booked and fingerprinted after pleading guilty to assaulting a reporter in May.

County Attorney Marty Lambert said he asked the state attorney general for an opinion on whether mug shots should be considered confidential criminal justice information.

Lambert says Attorney General Tim Fox declined to issue an opinion.

Travis Hall, Gianforte’s communications director, says Gianforte has fulfilled the terms of his settlement in the case, which included 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger management counseling and a $50,000 donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Hall says Gianforte is focused on serving the people of Montana.

