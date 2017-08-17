WH: Reports Of Chief Economic Adviser Cohn Resigning ‘100 Percent False’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says reports that President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser is stepping down are “100 percent false.”

A White House official says “nothing has changed” in terms of Gary Cohn’s focus on his job leading the National Economic Council.

The official declined to say whether Trump and Cohn have spoken about Cohn’s reaction to Trump’s comments about the recent deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators.

The protest included chants against Jews. Cohn, who is Jewish, stood alongside Trump when the president he said “very fine people” were on both sides of the protest.

Trump’s comments sparked speculation that top administration officials, including Jewish members, would resign in protest.

Trump has previously floated the possibility of nominating Cohn to chair the Federal Reserve.