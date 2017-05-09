TPM News

Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Opens Up About His Sexuality

Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith broadcasts from The Fox News Deck during his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program, in New York, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/AP
By Associated Press Published May 9, 2017 10:00 am
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith has opened up about his sexuality and the impact it has had on his career.

Smith mentioned in a recent speech at the University of Mississippi that he had never stood in front of a group of people to talk about being gay, but added that he has “nothing to hide.”

Smith says he began living his “truth” within the past decade. He says he never “outed” himself because he didn’t think he was “in.” Smith told students he spent many years constantly working, in part because he didn’t want to deal with his sexuality.

Now, Smith says he doesn’t think about his sexuality much. He says he goes to work, covers the news and goes “home to the man I’m in love with.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

